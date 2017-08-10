Steve talks up young talent Kitty as he pays back mentoring legacy

Britain’s Got Talent star Steve Hewlett is back in Blackpool this weekend – as he celebrates three decades in showbusiness.

He won the nation’s hearts coming fourth in the talent show back in 2013 with his puppet versions of Simon Cowell and Sinitta.

And he’s back on the road for his second UK tour called 30 Years Of Talking To Myself.

Once more, he’s teaming up with up-and-coming local talent Kitty Harris - the daughter of legendary ventriloquist and resort resident Keith Harris.

Keith mentored Steve in the early days of his career, and now Steve’s paying back that support to give 17-year-old singer Kitty a chance to perform on the professional stage.

After a busy 2016, which saw Steve introduce new puppets to his act and a new baby daughter to his family.

A spokesman said: “Steve will be bringing laughter to the whole family along with his foam friends, Arthur Lager, Pongo and Lola, ChiiChii, Rod-Vegas, Little Simon Cowell and Louie Walsh, as well as an interactive part during the show for some lucky audience guests in a brand new hilarious routine add Steve’s sense of humour and leave the theatre laughing.”

Kitty’s appearance back at home on Sunday will come immediately after her week’s run in the West End as a dancer in David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny.

Speaking about appearing with singer Kitty on tour last year, Steve hailed her as ;a fantastic talent in her own right’, adding: “She has been guided by wonderful parents and one of the most successful performers Great Britain has ever seen in Keith Harris. She will do his legacy proud.”

* Visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/ for tickets, £15 for adults, £10 children/concessions.