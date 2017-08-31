Photo shoot is Grand for funnyman Manford

Comedian Jason Manford has released a behind the scenes look at the photo shoot for his debut album - at Blackpool's Grand Theatre.

The funnyman-turned-actor announced his album plans earlier this summer, sharing a stunning image of him in a theatre auditorium.

But he has only just revealed that the Grand was the location for the shoot, with a behind the scenes video posted to his Facebook page.

The album, featuring popular songs from musical theatre, will be released in the autumn on Decca records.

With a backing track of him singing On The Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady, The Impossible Dream from Man Of La Mancha and Stars from Les Miserables, Jason is seen in the dressing room corridors and theatre bar.

He said: "Today I am at the Blackpool Grand and we're doing some photos for the album.

"It's my worst nightmare, I just hate having my picture taken but everyone's been really nice.

"There's a lot of people have put a lot of effort in to make those pictures look good fingers crossed they look nice when you see it on the shelf."

Jason made the move from comedy into musical theatre in 2012 when he appeared in a revival production of Sweeney Todd in London, opposite stage stalwarts Michael Ball and Imelda Staunton.

He's since gone on to star as Leo Bloom in Mel Brooks' The Producers and Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on tour across the UK.

But he'll be going back to comedy and back in Blackpool in January with his new Muddle Class tour, on Saturday and Sunday, January 27 and 28.