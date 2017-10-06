Dara O’Briain set to bring new tour to Preston Guild Hall

One of the most recognisable faces on British TV is going back to his “day job” as a stand-up comedian.

And Dara O’Briain is coming to Preston in 2018.

The Irish comic and TV presenter is returning to the stage in 2018 with his eagerly awaited brand new stand-up show Voice Of Reason.

It visits Preston Guild Hall on Friday May 25 and tickets are now available.

Beginning in February, the master of audience interaction will be travelling the UK armed with his supersonic wit and provocative observations with over 30 dates booked throughout the spring until June.

More 2018 dates will be added over the coming months.

A Guild Hall spokesman said: “This is the chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment!”

As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in demand faces on British TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave’s Go8Bit.

Dara has also previously released five classic stand-up DVDs with Universal Pictures (UK); ‘Crowd Tickler’ (2015), ‘Craic Dealer’ (2012), ‘This Is The Show’ (2010), ‘Dara O Briain Talks Funny Live In London’ (2008) and ‘Dara O Briain Live at the Theatre Royal’ (2006) - all of which have also aired on BBC TV as one hour specials.

Earlier this year, Dara’s first children’s book ‘Beyond The Sky: You and the Universe’ was released by Scholastic UK and he will be back as host of BBC Two’s Robot Wars this October.