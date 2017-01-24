Big noise as Harris is ‘reimagined’

A Preston landmark is to become a big noise in the music world for the next two months.

The jewel in the city’s crown is to host Harris Live every Wednesday in February and March, as part of the “re-imagining” of the Grade I listed building.

The nine musical evenings will trial different uses of the venue, with one featuring The Voice contestant Millicent Weaver.

Harris Live will kick off next Wednesday, February 1, with Blaze Lounge, in which up-and-coming musicians from across the North West will take to the stage.

The following Wednesday will be the turn of Mike Smith’s Ginger Tunes Quartet, which is a contemporary soul/jazz group.

Price of my Pig - a new band from Lancaster specialising in arrangements of traditional tunes with a twist - will perform on February 15.

On February 22 the One Voice Community Choir will perform, then the following week will host North West Songwriters, part one.

Sweet Deals on Surgery will be the headline act, supported by Millie Weaver.

Tipitina will be on stage on March 8, followed by The Swing Commanders (pictured) on March 15. North West Songwriters will continue for part two on March 22, with acts Gideon Conn and Ric Birtill. Preston Musical Comedy Society will perform on March 29.

Peter Kelly, Preston Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said Harris Live was a way of introducing “high quality”, paid-for events in the rotunda. He said: “Going forward, we are going to try to use the Harris in innovative ways.”