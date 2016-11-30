Big Brother is back and it's coming to Blackpool

Big Brother will be holding auditions in Blackpool for its new series and this time it's looking for couples.

This year the Big Brother team are touring the length and breadth of the country on the lookout for outgoing pairs with strong opinions and stand-out personalities.

If you think you’d make the perfect housemate and want an unforgettable experience spending your summer in Britain’s most famous TV house then make sure you're free on the evening of 14 December or the morning of 15 December.

The venue for the auditions will be confirmed later this week.