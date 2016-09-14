Audition call for youngsters across Lancashire

Youngsters from across the county are being urged to audition for a part in a major production at Preston’s Guild Hall.

Producer Anne Dalton is returning to the Charter Theatre with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and will be holding try-outs next month.

Organisers are hoping to offer opportunities to more than 100 young people, aged eight to 21.

They are calling for dancers, singers and actors to come forward for the new musical version of the classic story.

Open auditions will be held at the Charter Theatre on Sunday, October 2, at 10am for under-16s and at 2pm for people aged 16 and over.

The production will run from November 8 to 11, with daytime and evening performances.

Anne Dalton, from ABD Productions, is searching for lead child roles such as Tiny Tim, Boy Scrooge, his sister Fran, Cratchit children, Belle’s children, urchins and street children.

Older performers and senior dancers, actors and singers are invited to support the visiting adult professional company as the senior ensemble and also fill several adult character roles.

A variety of dance styles are necessary together with the ability to act and sing in ensemble.

Several junior teams of musical theatre performers and one senior team will also be needed for the production.