Welcome to the sweet sounds of  a tuneful and charitable group

A melodic group which was inspired by a one-off charity concert is proving a sweet sounding success, with another fund-raiser this month.

Back in January 2011, keyboard musician Elizabeth Harrison hired a popular Leyland church to hold a concert in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

Musician Nicholas Martin with Cathy Pass and Elizabeth Harrison, Leyland In Tune, event organisers

The event was so successful that monthly fund-raising musical nights followed, and to date in excess of £26,000 has been raised for good causes.

The concerts go under the heading Leyland In Tune and are held at Midge Hall Methodist Church on the fourth Monday evening of every month, at 7.30pm.

Live popular music is provided by the UK’s top ranking concert keyboard artists, who provide two hours of live music.

After one hour, the audience socialise in the adjoining church hall where there is tea, coffee, home-made cakes and crafts to buy.

The concerts regularly attract a big audience and recently there have been up to 120 people attending.

Elizabeth says: “There’s lots of contributing factors that make the events so successful.

“All our helpers are friends who work as a team and share jobs on the night.

“We have located a first class venue for our concerts. Midge Hall Methodist Church is immaculately furnished, has excellent parking and offers the best in home-made refreshments.

“The musicians we invite are the finest in the country, playing music to suit all tastes. The modern keyboard world has seen many changes in technology over the past forty years and today’s instruments owe so much to the development in computers and electronics.

“An artiste is able to conjure up sounds which we could have only dreamt of years ago. From the tone and warmth of a concert grand piano through to the brass, strings and woodwind families of a full orchestra or of course the original sounds created by synthesizers and keyboards themselves.

“The music played can cover the full spectrum and include all genres and styles.

“The entrance price to our fund-raising concerts is just £5 and we ask for voluntary donations to the church towards refreshments.

“Many of the audience visit us month after month and tell us that they look forward to their regular night out to hear good music by talented musicians and see friends for a catch up. The warm, friendly atmosphere is superb. Everyone is welcome, once you’ve visited us once, you’ll be returning with friends.”

Eileen Cuerden, a member of Midge Hall Methodist Church, says: “The monthly concerts bring the local community together. We get new people into our church building, enabling us to promote our activities. The concert events enable both the church and community to work together to benefit others as well as highlighting our talent at making amazing handmade things.”

Elizabeth adds: “We would like to thank businesses who have sponsored our events. Graphic House, Preston, Blackpool Honda, Bretherton’s Gold Line Tours, Longridge, The Hair Lounge, Ribbleton Lane, Merivon Guest House, Great Yarmouth, who have all donated generously. Should anyone like to contribute prizes for our future raffles or if you can help promote our events we would be very grateful.”

Leyland in Tune’s next two concerts take place on Monday, November 28 and Monday, December 12, at 7.30pm.

Entry is £5, with all funds going towards St Catherine’s Hospice.

For tickets call Cathy Pass on 01772 433509 or Elizabeth Harrison on 07814 261983.