The Lancashire Festival is coming to a Preston park

A festival to celebrate all things Lancashire is coming to a Preston park.

Titled The Lancashire Festival it will be held in Miller Park on Saturday, July 22.

Organisers Wolf Entertainment says it will feature live music and DJs, live circus acts and a ‘market street’ filled with Lancashire-based stalls and bars.

Director Josh Holden, said: “In my eyes there wasn’t a community event which was cheap and celebrated all things Lancashire.

“I also think it’s important to support Lancashire charities and that’s why some of the proceeds with go towards St Catherine’s Hospice.

“It’s about Lancashire people supporting Lancashire businesses and acts. We’re expecting around 3,000 people to be there and we’ve sold just over 1,000 tickets so far.”

The festival runs from 12pm until 8pm and tickets, which are £2.50, can be bought here or by calling 03333 010101.