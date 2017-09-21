Runners limber up for last Preston 10k

Runners are limbering up for what may be the last Preston 10k. The event this weekend is set to attracts thousands of runners, but organisers say an increase in costs means this will be the last event.

Around 5,000 runners are expected at the Run Preston 10k, which in the last few years has become a firm favourite with Lancashire athletes.

The run takes place on Sunday, with the 10k starting at 9am and the 5k starting at 10am. Runners will gather around Preston war memorial to get their numbers and chip before setting of to complete the circuit.

The 2k run in Avenham Park starts at 1pm. Proceeds from the 2k go to charity Heartbeat. Activities around the Flag Market will keep the crowds entertained.

Organiser Steve Ashcroft said he was sad that the event was no longer feasible.

He said: “In the last year, the costs have gone up dramatically. It’s a £2,000 increase in 12 months which is way over the top.”

According to LCC the money covers the legal cover for the road closures required for the event and advertising costs to notify motorists of it.