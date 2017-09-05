Preston Pride is set to be biggest and best yet

Preston Pride returns for its sixth year on Saturday and the organisers are predicting it will be the biggest and the best yet.

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people are expected on the Flag Market for the free daytime event between 11am and 4pm.

And hundreds more are set to celebrate long into the night at two after parties in Roper Hall and the Oblivion Bar.

“The year 2017 looks likely to be our most promoted and best attended event to date,” said Debs Bradshaw, chair of Preston Pride.

This year’s festival marks a change to a more commercially-minded and sustainable format with the city’s Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Transgender community taking a more pro-active approach to fund-raising.

With the inability of both the City Council and County Council to offer financial support, the volunteers who organise Preston Pride have stepped up to attract more commercial sponsorship.

There will be a full five-hour programme of entertainment on the Flag market featuring appearances from the Preston Musical Comedy Show Choir, the Cacophony Arkestra, Kim Fox, Alysia, Smashby and Sally Hamriding.

Drag DJ Dixie Tucker will be on stage at Oblivion for a six-hour set from 6pm. The bar, in Grimshaw Street, will be open from 3pm through to 4am and will have an outdoor marquee to house partygoers. Volunteers, who answered an appeal to help out at Preston Pride, will get an induction evening on Thursday at the Disability Equality NW offices in Church Street (6.30).