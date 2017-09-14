Preston Christmas lights switch date announced with promise of unusual finale

Preston BID have announced the date of the Christmas lights switch-on and are promising a finale "that's never been seen before" at the event.

Organisers have confirmed that this year's switch-on will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday November 25 on Flag Market.

For many, the popular free event kick-starts the festive season and this year's event is promising to be packed full of performers and special guests.

Preston City Centre BID Manager Mark Whittle said: "The Christmas Concert and Lights Switch On, is probably Preston’s most popular annual event.

"It provides perfect opportunity to get the family together to kick-start the festive period whilst enjoying a packed evening of free entertainment.

"We will be announcing our programme of performers and special guests shortly and we promise a finale that’s never been seen before at the Switch On.

"Our thanks have to go to the city centre’s businesses who fund the event – without them, it wouldn’t be possible."