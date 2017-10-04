Pop-up market set to return to Preston

Pop-up market Etsy Made Local is set to return to Preston for the second year this December.

This time the venue is the Harris Museum in the heart of the city.

Last year’s venue Preston Market is, of course, undergoing a major overhaul and will not be ready until about Christmas.

The dates for the Etsy event are Saturday, December 2 and 3.

Both sessions run from 11am to 4pm.

Etsy is a peer-to-peer e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and supplies, as well as unique factory-manufactured items.

The Preston Etsy community-led market event will celebrate all things local.

Many Lancashire-based crafters and makers are expected to attend and showcase their products.

A spokesman said: “At the heart of Etsy Made Local are the amazing Etsy sellers who organise all aspects of these events—from the venue, to selecting sellers, right down to sticky taping those signs down.

“Christmas may be a few months away, but our Etsy elves are getting a head start.

“We’d love to see all you amazing Etsy Lancashire sellers take part in our event.”

The £3m redevelopment of Preston Markets is well under way and on course for a pre-Christmas opening date.

It will boast a brand new glazed indoor market hall.

And that is only the start of what council chiefs and residents hope will be a brand new lease of life for what is being dubbed the “Markets Quarter.”