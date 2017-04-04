Have you spotted a #PrestonEgg yet?

The hunt for four giant eggs has started - although here’s no chocolate to be found.

Hunters will be scouring social media for clues with posing withan egg putting them in with a chance to win prizes.

Hidden by Preston Council, each egg is two metres high and have been created and hand-painted by local artist, Kerith Ogden.

Posing with one of the #PrestonEgg puts you in with a chance to win a prize and if you pose with the other three there’s bigger and better prizes on offer.

The giant egg hunt culminates at the traditional Egg Rolling on Easter Monday at Avenham and Miller Parks, where you can see all four giant eggs together for the first time.

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “I’ve had a sneaky look at these giant eggs and they’re beautiful. It will be a great family activity in the city centre, so get involved and try to solve the clues. I can assure you it’ll be worth it!”