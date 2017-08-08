Brief Encounter mini-show comes to Preston next month

Preston’s Lancashire Encounter arts festival proved so popular last year that organisers are laying on a Brief Encounter in the city next month.

The mini-show, aimed at filling the gap in the event’s “fallow year,” will offer a packed programme of performances, workshops, shows and an illuminated parade through the streets.

The inaugural 2016 festival attracted around 28,000 visitors to the city centre over its three days in September.

An estimated 15,000 people turned out to watch the colourful Procession of Light through the streets, featuring 28 individual artists and around 1,000 participants.

But because Lancashire Encounter is only planned as a two-yearly event, the city is getting a mini-version on the evening of September 23 to keep the momentum going.

Brief Encounter will feature a giant projector show and performances and there will be a packed programme of workshops and shows in the Harris Museum.