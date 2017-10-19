BONFIRE NIGHT 2017: Where to see a fantastic firework display in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Here is our round-up of events taking place in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble this Bonfire Night.

If you'd like us to feature your event here, please email full details of the event to colin.ainscough@jpress.co.uk before Friday October 27, 2017.

**Saturday, November 3, 2017 events:

Preston Grasshoppers Annual Firework Display - Gates open 6pm, bonfire from 7pm and fireworks from 8pm.

Tickets are £5.50, family ticket for two adults and two children is £16.50. There is limited parking available.

Guy Fawkes Evening at Dobbies - Clifton, Nr Preston

During the evening there will be food or supper in the restaurant, followed by a fireworks display.

Astley Bonfire and Fireworks - Astley Park, Chorley

Watch one of the country's best fireworks display teams light up the Chorley skies.

**Saturday, November 4, 2017 events:

Thornton Hall Farm Bonfire Night & Firework Extravaganza - Thornton in Craven, nr. Skipton - Gates open 6pm, display from 7.30pm

The event includes a huge bonfire, live music and entertainment!

Garstang and District Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Night - Garstang

Bonfire from 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

Leyland Round Table bonfire night event - Worden Park, Leyland

The bonfire which raises over £25,000 for local causes each year was attended by over 15,000 people last year. The event will feature a 20 minute firework display. Parking is available at Runshaw Collage, but is not part of the entry ticket price. Tickets are £5 per person and cheaper if purchased in advance from local schools and the Leyland Town Hall reception. Under 5's are free.

**Sunday, November 5, 2017 events:

Huntleys Bonfire and Firework Display - Huntley’s Farm, Whalley Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0UN - Gates open 5pm

Bonfire will be lit at 5pm with the fireworks display following at 6pm. Tickets in advance adults and children £5, Under 3's Free

Guy's 'Fabulous Fireworks' - Bilsborrow, Nr Preston - from 6:30pm

The event is set to feature a spectacular fireworks display to music, with children's rides and attractions.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service Bonfire - Chorley - Gates open from 5:30pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7:30pm

The event is held at Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service Training Centre, off West Way in Euxton.

Bamber Bridge FC Family Firework Display - Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Brownedge Road, from 4pm - 9pm

Get set for a spectacular firework display as they team up with NW Fireworks supplier to ensure the display will be one of the best around.

During the event there will be children’s rides, candy floss, and hot and cold food. Admission is free with donations on the day gratefully received.