BLACKPOOL AIRSHOW 2017: Display times

One of Blackpool's biggest events is back.
Blackpool Air Show which showcases the best in British aviation is set to take place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 2017, starting shortly after 1.30pm on both days.
The free event will also feature the RAF Red Arrows for the first time on both days.
Visitors are advised to arrive in the resort early to avoid the traffic queues.
Organisers are also encouraging people attending the event to follow 'I Love Blackpool' on Facebook or @visitblackpool on Twitter to keep up-to-date with any changes to display times.
Here are the display times over the two days...
Air show display time for Saturday, August 12, 201
Start - End / Aircraft
13:15 - 13:23 / TYPHOON
13:26 - 13:38 / TWISTER
13:41 - 13:51 / BULLDOG & CHIPMUNK
13:54 - 14:02 / HUEY 509
14:05 - 14:21 / THE BLADES
14:24 - 14:34 / STRIKEMASTER
14:37 - 14:45 / YAK 50
14:48 - 15:00 / TRIG TEAM
15:03 - 15:21 / BBMF 15:09
15:24 - 15:39 / BREITLING
15:42 - 15:50 / CALIDUS
16:00 - 16:20 / RED ARROWS
Air show display time for Sunday, August 13, 2017
Start - End / Aircraft
13:15 - 13:23 / TYPHOON
13:26 - 13:38 / TWISTER
13:41 - 13:59 / BBMF
14:02 - 14:12 / BULLDOG & CHIPMUNK
14:15 - 14:23 / HUEY 509
14:26 - 14:42 / THE BLADES
14:45 - 14:55 / STRIKEMASTER
14:58 - 15:06 / YAK 50
15:09 - 15:21 / TRIG TEAM
15:24 - 15:39 / BREITLING
15:42 - 15:50 / CALIDUS
16:00 - 16:20 / RED ARROWS
