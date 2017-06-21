A chance to win tickets for The Lady Boys

It just couldn’t be more fabulous! It’s the show everyone talks about... and you could be one of the lucky ones to see it for FREE when it comes to Preston’s Charter Theatre next Thursday, June 29.

Hotter... cheekier... funnier than ever – the country’s number one touring cabaret show – The Lady Boys of Bangkok return to the UK with a lavish new production – Who Runs The World!

A spokesman said: “Elections and referendums may come and go, but in the stakes for the best party night out in town, there’s no doubt where the popular vote goes. Who Runs The World! is not a political question – it’s a positive celebration of the fair sex performed by 16 of Thailand’s most alluring and stunning Lady Boys.

“The entertainment never lets up as the attractive seductiveness of Hollywood and the stylish glitz of Las Vegas meet the great traditions of classic British music hall. With more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could pout a painted lip at, the Lady Boys pay tribute to a host of stars ranging from Beyonce, Rhianna, Nicki Minaj, Fifth Harmony, to Gloria Gaynor, Boy George, Pitbull, Tom Jones, Queen Latifah – the list goes on and on.

“The sheer style of the show – from the stunning 450 designer inspired, hand-sewn costumes and trademark feathers to the immaculate make-up – is aimed at making this production more than just a show – a complete experience; The Lady Boys of Bangkok is a cabaret like no other cabaret performed by gorgeous showgirls like no other showgirls – they are all MALE Thai nationals...apart from Lancastrian Trevor. He is known to audiences up and down the country as ‘the little guy’.”

There’s still time to book if you don’t win our competition – info@prestonguildhall.co.uk or telephone 01772 80 44 44.

THREE PAIRS OF TICKETS TO BE WON!

The Lady Boys of Bangkok are a theatrical experience you’ll never forget and we have three pairs of tickets for their appearance at Preston Charter Theatre on Thursday, June 29 to give away. For your chance to win, just answer this simple question:

What is the capital of Thailand?

Please email your answer, along with your name, email address and mobile number – putting ‘Lady Boys’ in the subject field – to helen.nicholas@jpress.co.uk by noon on Monday, June 26.

Editor’s decision is final. Usual LP rules apply