10 things to do this weekend (March 18 and 19)

Stuck for something to do this weekend?

PAID: Mother’s Day Crafts, Thornton, Sunday, March 19

Get organised for Mother’s Day on March 26 by attending this craft session. Decorate a log planter then fill with a Hyacinth bulb for Mother’s Day. The event is at Wyre Estuary Country Park, River Road in Thornton. The venue is wheelchair and pushchair accessible. It runs from 10.30am until 12pm. Tickets are £3.50 per person. Booking is essential for this event, so call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

FREE: Stephen Watson’s Origami Made Easy, Leyland, Saturday, March 18

The Japanese art of paper folding has been around for centuries and is easier then you think. Drop in (anytime between 10.30am and 12.30pm) to Stephen’s step-by-step workshop and have a go. All ages and abilities are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. Create something awesome! It’s at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre in Leyland.

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, March 18

A pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront. Grade: All (relatively flat, surfaced paths, no stiles, suitable for wheelchair and pushchairs, may include road crossings). Suitable for beginners. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Meet at The Marine Hall for a 2pm prompt start. Phone 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh, Lostock Hall, Saturday, March 18

The Mill St Catherine’s Park are holding a St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh. There will be homemade Irish Stew and dumplings or homemade vegetable Irish Stew and dumplings. And also be music and dancing from 8pm, courtsey of local folk band, Kitty Hawk - so don’t forget your dancing shoes. All profits to St Catherines Hospice. Tickets: £16.50, by pre-booking only - call 01772 695277. It starts at 6.30pm.

FREE: Xplorer, Fleetwood, Saturday, March 18

Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for children and their families. Children will enjoy using a simple map to complete the navigational challenge. To take part simply register, collect your map and answer sheet and off you go. It’s at the Memorial Park, off Warrenhurst Road, from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are 50p per person. Call 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: 120ft Abseil Challenge, Whittle-le-Woods, Saturday, March 18

Are you an adrenaline junkie or on the hunt for a new challenge? Why not take part in the St Catherine’s Hospice’s 120ft abseil and scale down St John’s Church, Whittle-le-Woods and support the work of St Catherine’s. It is running from 9am until 4pm. Registration is £15. For more information or to register contact 01772 629171 or email emma.jacovelli@stcatherines.co.uk

PAID: RYA Diesel Engine One Day Course, Morecambe, Sunday, March 19

If you feel you don’t know much about diesel engines, this one day RYA course will help you understand easy things to check and fix yourself while at sea. You can see all the parts and how they work. John also lets you change the oil and filters on a real marine diesel engine. This is a relaxed course. No prior experience is required. Complete beginners are most welcome. Part of the course is working on a real engine outside. It’s at Bay Sea School in Morecambe. It starts at 9.30am. Tickets: £110 per person. Call 07721 891 615 to book or visit www.bayseaschool.com/1-day-courses/diesel-engine

PAID: Tractor Ted 1st Anniversary Party, Thornton in Craven, Sunday, March 19

In 2016, the UK’s favourite little green tractor, Tractor Ted chose Thornton Hall Farm, near Skipton, to be one of their ‘Little Farm’ sites. Tractor Ted is a loveable children’s character who captivates, entertains and educates young children. So why not pop along and help celebrate the first anniversary - see the official Tractor Ted bouncy inflatable and join in with lots of tractor themed farm fun. It is open from 10am. Admission prices vary. Telephone 01282 841148.

PAID: Farmer’s Market, Hoghton, Sunday, March 19

The Great Barn at Hoghton Tower is holding the monthly market from 10am until 2pm. This is one of the original markets in Lancashire. It’s a celebration of fresh ingredients grown or reared locally. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women to make it a great day out. It is a mecca for locals in the know so come and see what it is all about! Admission is £1 per car or 50p for pedestrians. Telephone 01254 852986 for more information.

PAID: Follow the Tide - Birding at Morecambe Sea Front, Morecambe, Saturday, March 18

South Lakes Ecology will lead this walk, starting at Morecambe’s Stone Jetty, where you can watch feeding waders and wildfowl as they are pushed towards you by the tide. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear. Meet at the Stone Jetty, Marine Road West in Morecambe for a 2pm prompt start. Tickets are £5 adults, £3.50 concessions. Telephone 01539 734888 for more information.

FREE: Lancaster The Postcard Collection, Carnforth, Saturday, March 18

Local Archaeologist and Carnforth Bookshop employee Billy Howorth will be officially launching his book ‘Lancaster The Postcard Collection’. There will be a chance to chat to him about his book, as well as the opportunity to get a copy signed. Lancaster The Postcard Collection takes the reader on an evocative journey into Lancaster’s past through a selection of old postcards which offer a fascinating window into the history of the city. This special event runs from 2 - 3pm at the shop on Market Street. Call 01524 734588 for more information.

PAID: First World War Study Day, Lancaster, Thursday, March 23

A rare chance to see World War One artefacts not normally on display and learn how to research soldiers lives is offered at a special event at the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum in Lancaster. The First World War Study Day takes place on March 23. It runs from 10.30am until 4pm and costs £6. Pre-book in advance by ringing 01524 64637.

PAID: Casino Night, Morecambe, Saturday, March 18

The Casino Night at Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena is a great opportunity to dress up, enjoy some first class entertainment and sample Morecambe FC’s award winning three-course dinner, with some added glamour provided by our Las Vegas Showgirls. Why not try your hand at the gaming tables or a game of poker? This is a fund raising event for Morecambe Carnival. Tickets: £38. Tel: 01524 66512. Doors open 6pm.

PAID: WSET Level 1 Award in Wine, Preston, Saturday, March 18

The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 1 Award in Wine is ideal starting point for anyone who is considering embarking on a professional career in the drinks industry or those with no little or prior experience of wine tasting. It is an enjoyable, relaxed and interactive course which is completed in a single day, including the exam, making it easy to fit in with busy working schedules. It’s on at the Holiday Inn, Ringway, Preston and runs from 9am until 4pm. Tickets are £135. To book or for further information, call 01253 301934.

FREE: Get Scientific with Art!, Blackburn, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19

An exciting weekend filled with fun, free hands-on arts and science activities for all, as part of British Science Week is being held at The Bureau Centre for the Arts in Blackburn. Drop in any time between 11am and 5pm (both days) and try your hands at something new. Admission is free.