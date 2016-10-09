Warriors pair sign off in style

Chorley boy Josh Charnley and Dan Sarginson delivered the perfect parting gift as they made a dream exit from Wigan before dropping sizeable hints that they could both be back.

Charnley, who is switching codes with rugby union neighbours Sale, scored the try that secured a 12-6 win over Warrington and a fourth Grand Final triumph for Wigan, touching down an instinctive inch-perfect grubber kick from Sarginson, who is moving to the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

Former England winger Charnley, 25, admits the dramatic finale makes leaving all the harder after completing Wigan’s comeback from 6-2 at half-time with a 164th try in his 172nd appearance.

He is following in the footsteps of former dual-code international Jason Robinson but is entering the unknown, having never played the 15-man code in his life and admits he may not settle.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “I’ve got to see how I fit in at Sale. I might not like it or I might love it and never come back. I’ve just got to go and give it my all.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere else if I come back to rugby league. I’ve grown up at this club since I was 13, it feels like home. When I said I was leaving, I told the players that I wanted some silverware, so this is a dream come true to finish on this.”