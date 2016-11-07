University plays host to Scots

Scotland’s rugby league team has made Preston its home for the next few weeks as the University of Central Lancashire becomes a training camp for the national side.

UCLan Sports Arena is the official training venue for the 24-strong squad during their Four Nations tournament campaign against Australia, England and New Zealand.

The Scots lost 38-12 to England in Coventry on Saturday, having already been beaten 54-12 by Australia in their opening game.

They now face New Zealand in Workington on Friday evening.

Scotland are using the Arena’s rugby pitches and strength and conditioning suite as part of their training schedule, as well as taking advantage of the university’s physiotherapy clinic for treatment and sports massage from UCLan’s sports therapy students.

The squad is staying at the nearby Marriott Hotel and are also using UCLan’s Westleigh Conference Centre for other training sessions.

Head coach Steve McCormack said: “UCLan is a great base for our Four Nations camp. The facilities are very good and everyone that we have worked with has been very supportive.

“Also, being able to use the Westleigh Conference Centre as our base has added to the experience for everyone involved.”

UCLan is no stranger to working with Scotland RL, having already hosted a Student Development Day in October, this will be followed by a student trial match this week at the Arena to choose players for the Sydney 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup.