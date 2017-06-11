Squash ace Laura is the best of the best

Chorley squash star Laura Massaro won the PSA Dubai World Series Finals title for a second year in succession after the 33-year-old beat World Champion Nour El Sherbini in Dubai.

In doing so, the current world No.4 became only the second woman after Nicol David to win two World Series Finals titles.

Massaro was appearing in the final of the prestigious end of season competition for a third time in a row.

She had won one and lost one of her final appearances against Egypt’s Raneem El Welily and Malaysia’s David respectively.

Due to the round robin format of the tournament, the pair had met earlier on in the week – with El Sherbini winning the best-of-three games contest to qualify second in Group B.

But in the best-of-five games final, it was Massaro who emerged the victor after claiming an 11-8, 12-10, 11-5 victory to prevail in 35 minutes.

“I’m really happy with my performance overall,” said Massaro.

“It took a lot of focus, discipline, hard work and I had to keep pushing throughout the whole match.

“The first two games were really tight and I managed to get that good lead in the third.

“I’m one of the oldest ones on Tour now and as long as I feel as though I’m still in contention to win titles then I’m happy.

“To be able to win the British Open, to reach the final of the Tournament of Champions and to win here really makes me think that I’m still in contention and I can still win titles.”

The day before, Massaro had reached the final by beating Nouran Gohar in a dramatic semi-final, surviving two match balls to win 12-14 12-10 11-7.