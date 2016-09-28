Massaro progresses in san Francisco

Chorley squash ace Laura Massaro booked her place in the last eight of the NetSuite Open, PSA W50 tournament after beating United States No.2 Olivia Blatchford in straight games at San Francisco’s Bay Club.

The 32-year-old Lancastrian was making her debut at this event and controlled proceedings in the opening two games, with her superior reach enabling her to earn 11-6 triumphs in both.

Blatchford had her home crowd behind her and she responded in the third to go 4-2 ahead courtesy of some deceptive drop shots and clever boasts, but the World No.30’s renaissance was short-lived as Massaro clawed back the deficit to take it 11-8 and settle the result.

“It’s quite hot on there and it’s a long time since I played a PSA match on a back court, so I was a little bit apprehensive about how that would be,” said Massaro, who will take on Victoria Lust in the next round.

“It feels like a little bit of a different game. The rallies are longer and the court feels a little bit smaller in some ways. I’m really happy to have got off in three games, Olivia is a really dangerous player and has some really nice shots.

“It was just a case of making sure I limited her actions and played well.”