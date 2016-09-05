Massaro is China champion

A virtuoso performance from Chorley’s Laura Massaro in the final of the 2016 China Squash Open saw her power to the title with a straight games win over Nouran Gohar.

Massaro fell to the 18-year-old Egyptian in a bruising quarter-final in Hong Kong but made amends on the edge of Shanghai’s breathtaking Bund as she halted Gohar’s eight-match winning streak, playing accurate and disciplined squash to take the honours.

The World No.2 came through 11-9, 11-5, 11-3 in just 36 minutes to secure the silverware – it was her first PSA World Tour title since winning the 2015/16 season-ending Dubai PSA World Series Finals in May.