Laura though to San Francisco semi-finals

Chorley’s women’s England No.1 Laura Massaro produced a dominant display to overcome compatriot Victoria Lust in the quarter-final stage of the NetSuite Open, PSA W50 tournament taking place in San Francisco.

Massaro, who beat United States No.2 Olivia Blatchford in the previous round, was on the front foot from the outset, wasting no time in establishing a rhythm as she stormed to a one-game lead for the loss of just three points.

Lust felt her way into the match in the second and, despite seeing a 4-1 lead eradicated by Massaro, held her own until an unforced error at 7-6 down saw her hand the initiative back to Massaro.

The Lancastrian took full advantage to double her lead, before coming out on top in a tight third game to wrap up the victory by an 11-3 11-7 11-9 margin.

“I’m pretty happy with that, as I said yesterday the court conditions are tough being on the back court because the rallies are a little bit longer,” said Massaro.

“But I’m happy to be off in three and I’m looking forward to getting on the glass court.

“I feel like I’m playing quite well and I’m match sharp now. Playing the semis tomorrow is exciting.”

Massaro will line up against either World No.11 Joelle King or World No.22 Heba El Torky for a place in the final.