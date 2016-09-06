Snooker stars in double city date

Top snooker stars – including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Judd Trump, Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson – will be playing in the qualifying rounds of two world ranking events at Preston Guild Hall later this month.

The European Masters qualifiers run from September 26 to 28 with all 128 players aiming to get through to the final stages in Romania.

Then the International Championship qualifiers take place from September 29 to October 1, with players needing to win one match to make it to the final stages in China.

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan will be competing in professional tournaments in the UK for the first time since the World Championship last April.

In the European Masters he faces Chinese cueman Lyu Chenwei on September 27 at 7pm.

Then in the International Championship he takes on Blackpool’s James Cahill on September 29 at 7.30pm. For the full draw and format see www.worldsnooker.com.

Tickets cost just £5 per day and you can book by calling 01772 80 44 44 or visit www.prestonguildhall.com/tickets.