Snooker back at Guild Hall

The Guild Hall in Preston will once again host the world’s top snooker stars in February when the 2017 Ladbrokes World Grand Prix takes place at the iconic venue.

The world ranking tournament runs from February 6 to 12 and will feature 32 of the best players on the planet.

Tickets are now on sale and fans must book fast because certain sessions will sell out quickly.

They start at just £9 – for details call 01772 80 4444 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

The Guild Hall has previously staged various major snooker events, including the UK Championship and it will now host the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix for the first time.

The tournament will feature 32 players from a unique ranking list which runs from the start of the current season until the German Masters, which finishes on February 5. The top 32 on that list will be eligible to compete for the £100,000 top prize in Preston.

Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy, Stuart Bingham, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Judd Trump are currently among the star names inside that top 32. Murphy won the World Grand Prix last season in Llandudno, beating Stuart Bingham 10-9 in a dramatic final.

The event will receive extensive free-to-air television coverage from ITV4.

A spokesman for World Snooker said: “We are thrilled to be heading back to the Guild Hall for another top class world ranking event.

“It is a venue stepped in snooker history, we know what a great location it is and how much the fans in the Preston area love snooker.

“We are expecting rapid ticket sales so seats must be booked before it’s too late.”