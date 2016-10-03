Shaun at the max to reach Romania

Preston Guild Hall hosted some of snooker’s top players when it staged two rounds of qualifying matches.

Places were up for grabs at the European Masters and International Championships.

For the European Masters, it was a case of ‘From Preston to Bucharest’ – the winners going through to play in Romania this week.

The highlight was a 147 maximum from Shaun Murphy in his 4-0 victory over Allan Taylor – it earned him an £11,000 prize.

Four-times world champion John Higgins came through a tough test from Jimmy Robertson.

A shock looked on the cards as Robertson raced into a 3-0 lead with breaks of 74, 46 and 43.

Higgins hit back though, breaks of 77 and 69 helping him reduce the deficit to 3-2.

He then drew level before a break of 52 saw him win the final frame.

Ronnie O’Sullivan came from a frame down to beat Lyu Chenwei 4-1, Chinese pro Chenwei putting together a break of 96 to go ahead.

The Rocket then took control, with breaks of 54, 56 and 65 wrapping up victory.

Mark Selby, shook off the disappointment of losing in the final of the Shanghai Masters, to beat John Astley 4-1.

Selby’s victory included a century break (103).

A big-name casualty was Stuart Bingham, beaten 4-3 by Scott Donaldson.

The world No.2 won the opening frame, before Aussie Donaldson surged ahead.

It went the distance, with Donaldson hitting a break of 56 in the deciding frame.

The International qualifiers included a 6-2 win for Croston’s Ian Burns over Chenwei.

O’Sullivan beat Blackpool’s James Cahill 6-4.

Jimmy White was beaten 6-3 by Andrew Higginson.