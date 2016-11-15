Sir Bradley Wiggins’ career in numbers

Chorley’s Sir Bradley Wiggins will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career in this week’s Ghent Six Day event.

Here, we take a numerical look at Wiggins’ achievements.

1: Wiggins was the first Briton to win the Tour de France with his victory in 2012.

5: Major stage race general classification wins on the road.

8: Wiggins is Britain’s most decorated Olympian with eight medals, including five golds.

13: Combined titles at the Olympics and UCI Track World Championships.

4:15.031: Wiggins’ Olympic record time in the 2008 individual pursuit.

3:50.265: His team’s world record time in winning Olympic team pursuit gold at Rio 2016.

2012: Wiggins’ annus mirabilis, in which he won the Tour de France, Olympic gold in the road time trial, the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award and the Velo d’Or as well as further successes in Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie and the Criterium du Dauphine.

54.526km: The world record distance ridden by Wiggins in an hour at the former London Olympic velodrome in June 2015.

2: Wiggins and Mark Cavendish, his team-mate in Ghent, have twice won the world Madison title (in 2008 and 2016).

18: Wiggins’ age when he won his first senior medal, silver in the team pursuit at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

120: His position when eliminated from his first Grand Tour event, the 2003 Giro d’Italia, after stage 18.

40: Wiggins’ three medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics made him the first Briton to achieve that feat in 40 years, since Mary Rand in Tokyo in 1964.