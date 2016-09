Preston swimming star Stephanie Slater won a superb silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The 25-year-old from Longridge narrowly missed out on gold after thrilling race overnight in South America.

Ukraine’s KaterynaIstomina finished first in a time of 1:09.04, which was just over a second ahead of Slater (1:10.34).

The USA’s Jessica Long won the bronze medal.