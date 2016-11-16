Sam ends her year with silver medal

Samantha Murray finished the 2016 modern pentathlon season on a high as she claimed a silver medal at the Champion of Champions in Doha.

Murray was naturally delighted with her performance, and said: “I want to keep in this moment that I am having now.

“I will keep training hard for the next season and try to improve my abilities, especially in fencing and shooting and stay happy.

“I have a great team around me and I am already looking forward to the 2017 World Cup #1 in Los Angeles.”

In her first appearance at the event, Murray was also impressed with the facilities.

She said: “Doha is a great venue for modern pentathlon with top-class facilities, and I’d love to see a World Cup or World Championships come here in the future.”

The women’s competition started in the pool where Murray’s 2:19.38 was fifth quickest, and she then excelled in the fencing salle, topping the discipline standings on 18 victories and 10 defeats.

This saw Murray take the lead of the competition after two disciplines.

The ride started to string out the field with four competitors suffering eliminations.

However, this fate did not befall Murray, suffering just five time faults to pick up 295 points.

This meant 27-year-old Murray started the combined event first with a 13-second lead over 2016 World Champion Sarolta Kovacs.

A thrilling combined event followed, with the lead exchanging hands numerous times over the 3200m course.

Murray, Kovacs, and Sehee Kim all held the lead during the first three laps, with Kim heading the field out of the final shoot.

However, it was Germany’s defending champion Annika Schleu who eventually claimed gold, working her way up from eighth to overtake Kim in the final 800m.

Murray also had enough stamina to overtake the Korean for silver, with Kim settling for bronze.