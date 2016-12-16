Top coach Eddie Jones is Preston-bound

All-conquering England rugby union coach Eddie Jones is on his way to Preston next month.

He will be at Preston Grasshoppers’ ground on January 16, taking time off from his Six Nations preparations to be VIP guest of honour at the opening of the club’s new floodlit, all-weather pitch.

And it won’t be a suit-and-tie job for Aussie Jones - he will be donning his track-suit and putting players through their paces.

Players from all across Lancashire will get the chance to take part in a full-scale training session supervised by Jones, one of the most astute brains in world rugby.

It will take place on January 16, a hugely significant date in ‘Hopppers’ history, marking the occasion of the official opening of the new facility.

The all-weather pitch at the home of the Grasshoppers is part of the Rugby Football Union’s World Cup 2015 legacy of delivering £50 million investment over four years into the development of 100 artificial pitches all across England.