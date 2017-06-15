Taylor quits the Hoppers

Preston Grasshoppers RFC forward Christian Taylor has left Lightfoot Green to link up with Sale FC.

The versatile Taylor, who can play in the back row and at hooker, recently skippered the England Counties’ Under-20s team on their successful tour of Holland.

His England team won both matches ion tour, including the 57-8 win over Holland A at Watergaareden when Taylor crossed for two tries.

Forwards coach for England Counties on their Dutch tour was Preston’s Paul Arnold.