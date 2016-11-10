Mike misses out on England debut

Mike Haley has missed out on a place in England’s matchday squad for this weekend’s clash against South Africa at Twickenham.

The former Preston Grasshoppers star, who attended Hutton Grammar School, was called-up by head coach Eddie Jones for the autumn internationals, which also includes matches against Fiji, Italy and Australia.

However, the Sale Sharks full-back will not figure in the opening game after being left out of the final 23 for the clash against the Springboks tomorrow.

England team: M Brown (Harlequins); M Yarde (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), C Robshaw (Harlequins), T Wood (Northampton), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), J Marler (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), D Attwood (Bath Rugby), N Hughes (Wasps), D Care (Harlequins), B Te’o (Worcester), J Joseph (Bath).