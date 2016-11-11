Hoppers on hunt for Tigers

Preston Grasshoppers embark on their second “big game hunt” of the season tomorrow, in desperate need of making a killing to drag themselves out of the bottom three in National League Two North.

Hoppers have already lost at home to the Tigers of Sedgley Park. Now they host Sheffield Tigers, who are struggling a little themselves after winning promotion last term.

The visitors sit in 11th place, following four victories and six defeats, including losing their last two outings. Away from Sheffield, they have won two out of four.

Hoppers’ latest narrow defeat last Saturday dropped them to 14th, six points behind the Tigers, and extended their losing streak to three games. Overall, they have won just two out of 10, with three home defeats out of four.

The “big game” theme continues in a fortnight when Leicester Lions come to Lightfoot Green.

Tomorrow, Billy Woof, who came off the bench at Luctonians, starts at centre and Chris Roddy is in the second row alongside Matt Garrod, with Ally Murray among the replacements.

Ollie Viney’s place in the squad is dependent on the imminent birth of his baby, which also kept him out of last week’s team, when Tom Forster played full-back.

Vale of Lune’s second successive home game brings West Park St Helens to Powderhouse Lane. The visitors are 11th in North One West, two places and two points behind Vale, who are looking for a third win in a row.

Tonorrow, the hosts Have Ross Pillow back at prop and, in the absence of Tom Crookall, switch the backs around. Tom Slater moves to fly-half, Adam Macluskie to centre and Chris Ramwell to full-back, with Jordan Fern coming in on the wing.

Fylde seek their first away success in five attempts in National One as they head to 11th-placed Cambridge, who are two places and four points behind them.

Fylde await a fitness check on Chris Briers, with Warren Spragg standing by to deputise at full-back. Jake Pope has been called up by Sale, so Simon Griffiths starts at prop, and Andrew Hughes comes into the back row for Evan Stewart, who is unavailable to travel.