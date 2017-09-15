Hoppers changing perception this season

Preston Grasshoppers are having to change a few attitudes towards them this season.

Having been relegated from the National League Two North last season, the Hoppers are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the North Premier.

It has led to a feeling among other clubs that Paul Arnold and his men have a superiority complex – and that could lead them to come unstuck.

However, Arnold insisted that is certainly not the case and as two wins from their opening two league games testifies, they are very much up for the challenge.

“Not many people have backed us in our first two games,” said Arnold, who guided his team to a 34-19 win over Wirral at Lightfoot Green last weekend.

“I think people think that we are arrogant because we have signed a few players and come down from the league above.

“We know how tough this league is and we certainly are not going to be underestimating anybody.”

This weekend something will have to give as Hoppers travel to Hull – a team which has also won its opening two games.

Having seen off the season’s first leaders of Premier League North, Wirral, last Saturday, Preston Grasshoppers now take on the new table-toppers when they visit Hull tomorrow.

“It’s going to be tough,” Arnold said. “They have signed a few players like we have and will want to get promoted this season like we do.”

Backs Alex Hurst and Harrison Moulding are added to an extended Hoppers squad, forwards Alex Isherwood and George Skofic out injured.

Meanwhile, Vale of Lune host promoted Manchester. Jordan Dorrington returns for Vale at full-back.

Fylde welcome Old Elthamiams to Ansdell for the first time. Skipper Greg Nicholls could be out long-term with a knee injury.

Hoppers (from): Crosley, Trueman, Hurst, Stott, Fitzpatrick, Skofic, Hunt, M Murray, Moulding, Squirrel; Mabaya, Madden, Millea, Altham, Roddy, Arnold, A Murray, Gale, Trippier, Lamprey.

Vale OF LUNE: J Dorrington; Hall, Higgin, Owens, Ramwell; B Dorrington, Swarbrick; Cowey, Baines, Pillow, Fellows, Cvijanovic, Ayrton, Stewart, S Wallbank. Replacements: Ferguson, Randall, Jacques.