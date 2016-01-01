Search
Rugby Union

Preston Grasshoppers 32, Sheffield Tigers 21

Lewis Allen’s immaculate kicking from the tee helped Preston Grasshoppers to recover from another shaky start and record their third win of the season.

Rugby Union
Billy Woof plays for Hoppers tomorrow

Hoppers on hunt for Tigers

Preston Grasshoppers embark on their second “big game hunt” of the season tomorrow, in desperate need of making a killing to drag themselves out of the bottom three in National League Two North.

Preston Grasshoppers
Gareth Dyer

Gareth Dyer’s Rugby Union column

The former Preston Grasshoppers player and ex-director of rugby at Lightfoot Green writes every Friday for the Evening Post

Rugby Union
Mike Haley

Mike misses out on England debut

Mike Haley has missed out on a place in England’s matchday squad for this weekend’s clash against South Africa at Twickenham.

Preston Grasshoppers
Lewis Allen's last-gasp conversion attempt struck the woodwork

Hoppers so close again

Luctonians 20 Preston Grasshoppers 12

Again Hoppers showed considerable promise at Luctonians, played some good running rugby but came up short.

Preston Grasshoppers
Gareth Dyer

Gareth Dyer’s rugby column

Former Preston Grasshoppers player and ex-director of rugby at Lightfoot Green writes every week for the Evening Post

I speak to supporters from many different clubs during the course of a season and it is the topic of money in the game that dominates most pitch-side conversations.

Rugby Union
Lewis Allen

Preston Grasshoppers 20, Leicester 22

There was a heightened feeling of déjà vu around Lightfoot Green on Saturday as Preston Grasshoppers had to settle for their fourth losing bonus point in their last five games.

Rugby Union

Craig Salmon talks to former Preston Grasshoppers ace and new England recruit Mike Haley

If – or more likely when – Mike Haley pulls on the white shirt bearing the red rose of England later this year, there are sure to be a few glasses raised in his honour in the bar at Lightfoot Lane.

Rugby Union
Lewis Allen is back for Hoppers this weekend

Hoppers look for response

After another agonisingly close away defeat last Saturday, Preston Grasshoppers will be looking to put in a full 80-minute performance tomorrow to match their late revival at Tynedale and the previous week’s mostly dominant display in the home win over Hinckley.

Rugby Union
Mike Haley

Former Preston Grasshoppers director of rugby Gareth Dyer’s weekly column

With the autumn International series of Test matches now only a week away, it has been interesting to see the various countries announce their squads for the upcoming games.

Rugby Union
Mike Haley

England call-up for Haley

Former Preston Grasshoppers ace Mike Haley will be aiming to force his way into the England matchday squad for the autumn internationals.

Rugby Union
Ally Murray crossed the whitewash for Hoppers in the closing stages

Too little too late for Hoppers

Tynedale 26 Preston Grasshoppers 22

With an hour gone, Hoppers looked dead and buried at 26-3 down but a late revival almost took the spoils.

Preston Grasshoppers
Anthony Foley's death was a huge shock last weekend

Gareth Dyer’s rugby union column

Former Preston Grasshoppers player and ex-director of rugby at Lightfoot Green writes every week for the Evening Post

Last week was a busy one on both the local and European rugby scene with the first round of games in this season’s European competitions and a full domestic league  programme.

Rugby Union
Lewis Allen

Preston Grasshoppers 51, Hinckley 17

A 31-point second-half blitz ended Preston Grasshoppers’ run of five successive defeats and brought them their first four-try bonus point of the National League Two North season.

Rugby Union
Gareth Dyer

Gareth Dyer’s RU column

Former Preston Grasshoppers player and ex-director of rugby at Lightfoot Green writes every week for the Evening Post

For those regular readers of my column you may be forgiven for thinking that I have copied one of last season’s articles to fill this week.

Preston Grasshoppers
Olly Viney showed his class with a try for Hoppers

Hoppers so close

Otley 20 Preston Grasshoppers 18

For the second week running, Hoppers came within a whisker of an away win but left with just a losing bonus point.

Preston Grasshoppers
Gareth Dyer

Gareth Dyer’s rugby union column

Former Preston Grasshoppers player and ex-director of rugby at Lightfoot Green writes every week for the Evening Post

It is June 2030. Satellite TV’s “The Rugby Channel” have won exclusive rights to screen the new international rugby calendar.

Rugby Union
Bonfire spectacular called off

Bonfire spectacular called off

One of Preston’s largest bonfire and fireworks displays has been cancelled.

News
Christian Taylor scored for Hoppers

Scunthorpe 24, Hoppers 18

Preston Grasshoppers lost their fourth game on the bounce after Steve Johnson kicked Scunthorpe to victory at Heslam Park.

Preston Grasshoppers
In action for Preston Grasshoppers against Sedgley Park at Lightfoot Green

Gareth Dyer’s RU column

Former Preston Grasshoppers player and ex-director of rugby at Lightfoot Green writes every week for the Evening Post

It has been a testing opening month to the league season at Lightfoot Green.

Preston Grasshoppers
Load more