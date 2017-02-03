Hoppers set to pip Fylde at the post

Fylde RFC player-coach Paul Arnold has been speaking to former London Welsh scrum-half Ryan Glynn in a bid to persuade him to aid the club’s survival fight – but the Woodlands club looks set to be pipped to his signature by neighbours Preston Grasshoppers.

The in-demand Glynn is available after his Championship club London Welsh went into liquidation recently.

The Exiles scrum-half has been in demand since he became free after the London Welsh demise.

Championship club Doncaster are among those said to be interested in him, while Preston, who are struggling at the foot of Division Two North, have been urgently seeking a scrum-half to help in their battle to stave off relegation.

Gkynn joined the now defunct Exiles after a successful spell at Jersey.

Prior to that he had a spell at Northampton Saints, where he was dual-registered with Moseley.

Glynn had previously come through the Sale Sharks’ academy.

As a youngster, he represented England at Under-16, 18 and 19 level.

Ahead of yet another vital National League One clash on Saturday afternoon at the Woodlands, Fylde will again be without prop forward Simon Griffiths, who has suffered his third bout of concussion this season and he has again been sidelined.

Fylde are also without winger Oli Brennand with a hamstring strain.

With another front rower Jake Pope on duty with England Under-20s, Jonny Wild has been called into the front row.

Arnold said: “With Simon missing and Jake away, Jonny Wild has been brought in; that’s why we gave him a full 80 minutes playing for the Fylde Hawks second team last Saturday.”

The 2017 England Counties’ squad is due to be announced soon, with Fylde back row forward Dave Fairbrother of particular interest to the selectors.