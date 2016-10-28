Hoppers look for response

After another agonisingly close away defeat last Saturday, Preston Grasshoppers will be looking to put in a full 80-minute performance tomorrow to match their late revival at Tynedale and the previous week’s mostly dominant display in the home win over Hinckley.

This weekend, they host South Leicester – still on the Lightfoot Green second-team pitch as work progresses on the artificial surface being laid on the main pitch.

Hooker Phil Mills returns for Hoppers after his wedding last weekend, as does fly-half Lewis Allen, who also attended the event. The only other change is in the back row, where Rob Bramhall deputises for the injured Sam Gale.

Full-back Ollie Viney will be making his 150th league appearance for the first team.

Things are pretty tight in National League Two North, with five points covering the top six and another five separating the bottom five.

Unfortunately, Preston fall into the latter category, still fourth from bottom after two victories and six defeats.

They won their last home fixture, of course, after losing their first two at Lightfoot Green.

Vale of Lune are still seeking a second success in North One West as they head for seventh-placed Blackburn.

Chris Ramwell and Jack Turton are unavailable for the visitors, but Tom Crookall makes his first appearance of the season on the wing and flanker Sam, Wallbank is also available again. Adam Macluskie deputises for Turton at fly-half and Adam Foxcroft and Rhys Randall are the second-row pairing this week.

Fylde make the trek to Blaydon, bottom of National League One, six places and 12 points behind the men from Ansdell.

Fylde now have three wins out of eight and collected six bonus points, but have lost all three away games. Tomorrow brings a clash of the two worst defences in the league, Fylde conceding 278 and Blaydon 358. The North Easterners also have the worst attacking record, running in just 138 points.

Dave Fairbrother returns to the Fylde back row, with Jack Turley moving up to lock. The only other change is on the bench, where scrum-half Greg Nicholls is back in the squad.