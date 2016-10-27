England call-up for Haley

Former Preston Grasshoppers ace Mike Haley will be aiming to force his way into the England matchday squad for the autumn internationals.

The Sale Sharks full-back was one of six uncapped stars to be picked by head coach Eddie Jones ahead of matches against South Africa,Fiji, Argentina and Australia at Twickenham.

The Preston-born 22-year-old plays for Sale Sharks in the Premiership and is a product of their academy.

His formative years were spent at Lightfoot Green and he made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old during the 2011/12 season.

The following season, he made a number of appearances for Hoppers on loan.

His stock has continued to rise at Sale and he was named their young player of the years in 2015.

Haleyrecently signed a new three-year contract at the AJ Bell Stadium.