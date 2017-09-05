Rain washes out Lancashire clash

Heavy rain left the outfield waterlogged and prevented any play at all on the first day of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match between Lancashire and Essex at Emirates Old Trafford.

The game between the two sides at the top of the table was due to start at 10.30 but an early lunch was taken at noon and any hope of play on the first day was ended when the umpires inspected the sodden conditions with the Lancashire groundsman, Matt Merchant, and abandoned play at 12.50.

Essex came into the game holding a 36-point lead over their hosts and would not be disadvantaged were this game to be completely ruined by rain.

Both sides have four matches to play in September.