Rain holds up start at Old Trafford

Heavy rain prevented any play in the Tuesday morning session of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match between Lancashire and Essex at Emirates Old Trafford.

The game between the two sides at the top of the table was due to start at 10.30 but an early lunch was taken at noon and the prospects of any play on the first day of the encounter look fairly slim.

Essex will begin the game holding a 36-point lead over their hosts. Both sides have four matches to play in September as they attempt to secure the most prestigious trophy in domestic cricket.