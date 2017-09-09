Search

Preston North End 1-1 Barnsley: Best of social media

John Welsh on his return to action after almost a year out.
Paul Gallagher hit 500 career appearances and John Welsh returned as Preston were held by Barnsley.

Players and fans alike have been reacting to the game in which Sean Maguire also grabbed his first North End goal.