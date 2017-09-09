Preston North End 1-1 Barnsley: Best of social media

Paul Gallagher hit 500 career appearances and John Welsh returned as Preston were held by Barnsley.
Players and fans alike have been reacting to the game in which Sean Maguire also grabbed his first North End goal.
Paul Gallagher hit 500 career appearances and John Welsh returned as Preston were held by Barnsley.
Players and fans alike have been reacting to the game in which Sean Maguire also grabbed his first North End goal.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.