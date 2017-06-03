Preston make Cork striker Sean Maguire their first summer signing

Preston North End have made Cork City striker Sean Maguire their first summer signing.

The former West Ham youngster will join the club at the end of July after an undisclosed compensation package was agreed between the clubs.

The 23-year has signed a three-year deal having scored 19 goals in 20 appearances so far this season.

He is the latest player to make the switch from the League of Ireland to Deepdale after Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle arrived from Dundalk in January.

A long-time target, Maguire was watched by manager Simon Grayson and Peter Ridsdale, advisor to owner Trevor Hemmings. in April.

The forward was named the PFAI Young Player of the Year in 2016, and was also part of the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.

Confirmation of the deal comes just hours after the 23-year-old sent Cork 18 points clear at the top of the table with a hat-trick in their 3-0 win at Dundalk.

The former Republic of Ireland Under 21 international’s form means he is closing in on a first senior cap with Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane watching him in action on Friday night.

Fine form for Waterford United at the start of his career saw him seal a move to West Ham with loan spells at Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley following.

After a short spell at Dundalk, Maguire signed for Cork in December 2015 and went on to help the side win the FAI Cup last year and they look set to back that up with the League of Ireland title this time around.