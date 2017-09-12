Preston boss Alex Neil hails side after ending Cardiff's unbeaten start

Alex Neil felt his Preston side thoroughly deserved their convincing 3-0 victory over previously unbeaten Cardiff at Deepdale.

North End were on top from start to finish with goals from Josh Harrop, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen seeing them run out worthy winners at Deepdale.

“It was really pleasing,” Neil said.

“It was no more than we deserved.

“I thought we were the better side right throughout the match.

“We created the most chances and kept a team who haven’t lost a game this season and have been doing really well extremely quiet.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.”

It continued an encouraging start to life under Neil, North End having bettered some of the top sides in the division in the early weeks of the campaign.

“It’s all about consistency,” said the PNE boss, whose side sit fifth in the early Championship table.

“In the first seven games the only performance I’ve been disappointed with was Derby but other than that we’ve been excellent.

“We went to Middlesbrough and went toe-to-toe with them and should have beaten then.

“We went to Leeds, dominated them for 60 minutes and went down to 10 men and managed to see the game out.

“We’ve beaten Reading who were in the play-off final.

“Now we’ve beaten the league leaders here and deservedly done it.

“We’ve got absolutely nobody to fear.

“It’s about what we try and do and I thought the boys typified that tonight.”