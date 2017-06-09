PNE linked with move for Man United youngster Harrop

Preston North End could be about to snap up one of Manchester United’s rising stars.

National newspaper reports are linking the LIlywhites with a move for versatile attacker Josh Harrop.

The 21-year-old announced himself at Old Trafford with a fine goal on his debut when a young United side beat Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

He is out of contract but compensation would need to be paid for his services, Harrop having come through the youth ranks at United.

The Daily Mail reports that would be in the region of £600,000.

From Stockport, Harrop can play in a number of positions either as an out-an-out striker or anywhere behind a conventional front man, both centrally and out wide.

North End have already bolstered their attacking options this summer with the arrival of prolific Cork City striker Sean Maguire, who will officially join the club at the end of July.

His team mate Kevin O’Connor’s move to Lancashire is also all but done, the former Republic of Ireland international being brought in to bolster Simon Grayson’s options at the other end of the field.

Harrop could become the latest Old Trafford youngster to make the move to Deepdale, his former youth team colleague Ben Pearson having been named PNE’s young player of the year last season after a breakthrough season in the heart of the midfield.

Liam Grimshaw is also formerly of United, the 22-year-old having ended the season on loan at Chesterfield.