Personal best win for Little

Kirkham boxer Adam Little produced a career best performance to stop Martin Gethin in the third round of their Commonwealth super-lightweight title eliminator in Blackpool.

Little was always in control of the contest held at the Hilton Hotel - he entered the ring intent on making a statement about his future and he lived up to it against his experienced Walsall rival.



Little took command from the opening bell and used his left jab to telling effect in the initial exchanges.



In the second session, the Kirkham fighter's right-hand came more into play and he hurt Gethin with its ferocity.



Gethin was caught often to the body and head as Little continued to make all the running.



The end came in the third.



Gethin was felled by a venomous right-hand to the body, from which Gethin did not get up and the bout was over as Little sealed a comprehensive victory.



Little looks to be growing in confidence, particularly in the use of the right, on which he once needed an operation.



Little could be out again in December on a show in Wigan as he looks to progress his career.



Another Kirkham boxer, heavyweight Bill Hodgson, maintained his 100 per cent record with a win over four rounds against durable Hungarian Ferenc Zsalek.



Hodgson won every round (40-36) but he was never going to stop Zsalek, who was determined to stick in there.



Preston's Mick Hall had a comeback win against Portuguese-born, Manchester-based Yailton Neves in a four-round, but it was no straightforward points victory.



Hall, beaten only once as a professional won by a slim margin of 39-38.



Middleweight Hall was hampered during the contest with an ear injury.



Liverpool welter Joe Wood suffered a shock, second round knockout defeat at the hands of Edvinas Puplauskas, of Lithuania.



