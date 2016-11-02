Panthers’ victory delivers league title

Chorley Panthers Under-14s clinched promotion to the Premier League with a hard-fought 18-14 win over Super Eight’s table toppers Crosfields at home.

Panthers knew that a point from the game would mean promotion, and Kian Longton set the tone with the game’s first tackle, resulting in possession being turned over.

From the resultant set, Chorley capitalised on the error when Charlie Mitchinson flew into the corner to score for a dream start.

Ten minutes later, Tom Williams chipped the line and kicked on to beat a chasing Crosfields defence, before adding the conversion from out wide.

Unbeaten in the play-offs, Crosfields response showed their class when a set-move scrum bewildered the Chorley defence and delivered the visitors their first four points.

Chorley were next to score with a penalty right in front of the sticks for offside but, as half-time approached, Crosfields went in again to narrow Panthers’ margin to just four points.

Early second-half exchanges resulted in a further Crosfields try and the successful conversion edged them into the lead.

But a moment of class from Williams secured a vital try and restored the hosts’ lead.

The subsequent conversion proved to be the final points of the game, with Panthers ending the season with the Division One League title.

Chorley’s Under-9s side ended their season with a 32-24 defeat to Woolston Rovers Golds.

After Chorley leaked an early try in the first set, Harry Townsend used footwork, pace and power to twice surge under the posts to keep Panthers in the game.

Both sides swapped try for try, with Chorley’s Ben Foster scoring three on the trot, with a fourth disallowed as he grounded the ball loosely.

Townsend had a similar effort denied for a double movement.

Jaxon Worrell just managed to get the ball down for a tray.

Some of the best try-line defence seen this season came from Woolston as Panthers relentlessly hammered at their line only to be forcefully repelled time after time.

Leyland Warriors Newbies Year Two side lost 10-5 to Woolston Rovers in their final game of the season.

The highlight of the first half was when Leyland’s Ryan Dixon saw a gap on the right wing and ran through it to score the first try of the game.

Man of the match was JJ Benson and top tackler was Finlay Kavanagh.

Warriors Under-9s lost by six tries to five at Culcheth Eagles in their final game of the season.

The powerful Warriors props Mario Antoniou, Adam Snape and Ewan Brindle hit Culcheth Eagles hard in the second half, creating the opportunities for Rueben Welch to score a hat-trick but Culheth just edged the game.

Elsewhere, Leyland Warriors Under-10s side lost 38-22 at Saddleworth Rangers.

The first half kicked off with Harry Storey pulling off a fantastic run down the length of the pitch to score the first try of the game.

Eddie Marlow added the conversion but the Rangers were soon level .

Rangers managed to score a further two tries and a conversion.

Storey added another try, with Marlow converting once again.

But Rangers managed to break through and score another try and conversion.

In the second half, Storey managed to add another try but Rangers scored a further two tries and conversions.

Leyland’s Stevie Bracewell-Jones scored a try followed by a conversion.

The gap was closing but Saddleworth secured the last try of the game.