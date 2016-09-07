Panthers back in dominant form

Chorley Panthers’s Under-14s side returned from the summer break and kicked off their Super Eights campaign at home with a 30-14 win over Woolston Greens.

Panthers opened the scoring when Joe Sumner put Tom Williams through a gap to draw the full-back’s attention and give Matthew Duckworth a clear run to the line.

Woolston levelled the score, until Williams went over in the corner and followed up with a superb conversion from the touchline.

Tom Hunter capitalised from the drop-out to go over, and further converted tries followed with Sumner and Williams crossing the white line as Chorley started to dominate.

Despite the visitors’ spirited efforts, securing themselves two unconverted tries, the final whistle blew on a resounding success for the Panthers.

Tom Greenhalgh was man of the match.

Panthers Under-11s beat Folly Lane 30-24 away from home.

Responding immediately to an early unconverted try from the hosts, Archie Bower’s great approach work helped deliver Jack Fairclough over the line for a try successfully converted by Mark Critchley. As half-time loomed, Critchley scored two terrific tries, with conversions from Adam Kirby and Fairclough, giving Panthers an eight point lead at the break.

Folly narrowed Chorley’s lead to two points but Ben Connor then converted a try from Archie Bowers.

Lane refused to lie down, striking again with another unconverted try. Critchley seized another late try and Euan Fenandez added the extras before Folly Lane added a late consolation.

Chorley’s Under-9s side beat Rochdale Cobras 40-28.