‘Old Stoneface’ back at the Guild Hall

Preston’s Guild Hall will be like a home from home for darts legend John Lowe on Friday night.

‘Old Stoneface’ is set to renew rivalries with fellow past greats of the games such as Eric Bristow, Dennis Priestley and Keith Deller for a special ‘Grand Masters’ competition.

But the 71-year-old will boast a secret weapon in the crowd when he steps up to the oche – his daughter Karen.

A long-time resident of Longridge, Karen is set to bring a number of family and friends along with her to cheer her father on.

“I am really looking forward to playing at the Guild Hall,” said Lowe, who was born in New Tupton, Derbyshire, and now lives in Chesterfield.

“For one thing my daughter lives in Longridge and so it’s going to be nice to meet up with her. She’s lived there for many years after marrying.

“I believe there are about 14 or 15 of them coming along so it should be a good night and a good atmosphere.”

A three-time former world champion, Lowe has played at the Guild Hall before when he was captain of the England team in the early 1990s.

“I think we only played at the Guild Hall the once,” Lowe recalled.

“We played against Scotland I will always remember it because it was Alan Warriner’s debut for us.

“He played brilliantly and won the man-of-the-match award on debut. It was shame that we never went back to the Guild Hall because it was a great venue for darts.”

Other players who are scheduled to appear on Friday night include Bob Anderson, Peter Manley, Wayne Mardle and Bobby George.

Admission prices start from £12. Please call the box office on 01772 804444 or access www.prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/the-grand-masters-of-darts-2017 to book.