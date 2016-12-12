McGuinness honoured with BRDC award

Morecambe’s Isle of Man TT great John McGuinness has been honoured with a prestigious award.

The 23-time winner on the iconic Mountain Course has received honorary membership of the British Racing Drivers’ Club joining a list of members that reads like a who’s who of motorsport.

McGuinness, who celebrated his 20th year at the TT in 2016, is only the second motorcycle racer ever to have been offered membership purely on his achievements on two wheels after nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi in 2015.

There are others within the club who are known for their success on two wheels but all of these have qualified for membership from their four-wheel achievements.

“Wow, wasn’t expecting this at all, but great surprise. Super proud and humbled. Thank you,” said McGuinness on picking up the award at the Grand Connaught in London.

The Honda racing rider, known as the ‘King of the Mountain’, continues to challenge at the sharp end of the TT field at the age of 44.

Recently retired F1 world champion Nico Rosberg was also in attendance at the awards and won the trophy for the fastest lap of the season at Silverstone.

Fellow BRDC Members Ed Jones, Alexander Albon, George Russell and Jann Mardenborough were also honoured with BRDC awards having achieved notable success this year in single seater championships worldwide.

Sir Stirling Moss OBE and Lady Moss, Damon Hill OBE, Nigel Mansell CBE, Sir Chris Hoy MBE and 2017 Renault Sport Formula One Team driver Jolyon Palmer joined more than 300 guests to celebrate at this exclusive event, which also supported the BRDC Benevolent Fund.

The British Racing Drivers’ Club is arguably the most exclusive club in motor racing.

With a membership that numbers only 850, it is home to the most successful racing drivers from Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

Those who have met the exacting entry criteria have achieved at the highest levels of the sport, or made a significant contribution to enable others to do so.